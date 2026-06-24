Cambria businessman arrested for possession of child porn

June 23, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies in June arrested a Cambria businessman for possession of child sexual abuse material.

In April, the sheriff’s office, as well as the San Luis Obispo Police Department, received multiple tips about possession of child pornography. An investigation ensued, and authorities eventually identified the suspect as Roberto MercadoLeonardo, 45, of Cambria.

On June 10, the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Leighton Street in Cambria. Mercado Gardening and Hauling is located at 485 Leighton Street.

Deputies arrested MercadoLeonardo on charges related to possession of more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material. MercadoLeonardo has since posted bail and been released from San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Currently, investigators are unsure whether there are any local victims associated with MercadoLeonardo. Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the case call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...