San Luis Obispo County offering $500 reward for reporting fireworks

June 23, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has announced a program offering a reward of up to $500 for reporting illegal fireworks sales.

Ahead of Fourth of July, the sheriff’s office is partnering with San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers to help prevent the possession, sale and use of illegal fireworks. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of individuals possessing illegal fireworks with the intent to sell them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials encourage anyone who has information about the possession or sale of illegal fireworks to contact the Fireworks Reporting Hotline at (805) 781-1933. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-7867; by using the free P3 Tips mobile app; or by using the Crime Stoppers website.

Sheriff’s officials caution not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks use.

The sheriff’’s office says illegal fireworks pose a serious threat to public safety and can lead to fires, injuries and property damage. They also pose significant impacts on pets, livestock, veterans and others who may be sensitive to loud explosions.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office is reminding residents that fireworks, other than permitted professional displays, are prohibited in all unincorporated areas of the county. Sheriff’s deputies will continue to enforce the county’s fireworks ordinance throughout the holiday season.

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