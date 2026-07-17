Los Osos man arrested for allegedly raping minor

July 17, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 22-year-old Los Osos man on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division served a search warrant in the 2100 block of Fresno Street in Los Osos as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation. Detectives arrested Wayland Stronglee without incident and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of rape by force and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined that Stronglee met the victim on social media prior to the assault. The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information related to the case, or anyone who may have had contact with Stronglee under similar circumstances, call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Detectives are working to determine whether there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.

The victim has been offered victim advocacy and support services, and the sheriff’s office remains committed to her safety and well-being.

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