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Wildfire burning near Shandon shutters Highway 41

July 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A wildfire burning near Shandon in Kern County has scorched 80 acres and is zero percent contained, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 41 is closed at the Cholame Y. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 46 and State Route 33.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, a caller reported the fire burning off Highway 41 near the Kern County and San Luis Obispo County border.

Dubbed the Cotton Fire, the Kern County Fire Department is battling the blaze.

 


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3 Comments

It was closed this morning when I drove from Paso to Visalia at 8:30. Not sure right now???


1

Fire was put out yesterday. Hwy is not closed.


1

Actually was given poor information by road crew. It is in fact closed.Found out the hard way…


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