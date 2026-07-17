Wildfire burning near Shandon shutters Highway 41
July 17, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A wildfire burning near Shandon in Kern County has scorched 80 acres and is zero percent contained, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Highway 41 is closed at the Cholame Y. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 46 and State Route 33.
Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, a caller reported the fire burning off Highway 41 near the Kern County and San Luis Obispo County border.
Dubbed the Cotton Fire, the Kern County Fire Department is battling the blaze.
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