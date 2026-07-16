U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, DA Dan Dow discuss combating crime

July 16, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayl discussed ongoing federal and local efforts to combat crime with San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow and other law enforcement officials in Los Angeles late last month.

“We had an excellent meeting in Los Angeles with … Essayli where the elected district attorneys met with federal prosecutors and federal law enforcement agency chiefs in an effort to improve our cooperation on matters of public safety,” Dow said. “As a result, we believe that more local criminal cases will be pursued for prosecution in federal court and this will lead to stronger sentences and a safer SLO County.

On June 29, senior California law enforcement officials met in Los Angeles to discuss law enforcement efforts. FBI agents, Secret Service agents, district attorneys and IRS agents attended the meeting.

“We discussed areas of concern like human trafficking, drug trafficking, fraud, gangs, and unlawful weapons cases,” Dow said. “In any community, a small group of violent criminals can continue to commit a large percentage of the crimes.

“Therefore, if we focus on tougher sentences, longer terms in custody through federal prosecution, our community will see a reduction in crime and be safer for a longer period of time,” Dow added.

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