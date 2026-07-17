Losses in service jobs, jump in SLO County unemployment rates

July 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

After half a year of falling unemployment, rates increased in San Luis Obispo County in June to 4.3%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

While unemployment numbers climb, the size of the county workforce increased from 132,300 in May to 132,400 in June leading to the higher rate. The county unemployment rate rose from 3.6% in May to 4.3% in June.

During June, job losses were seen in the wholesale trade sector which lost 100 jobs. The businesses services sector and the private education and health services sector each lost 100 jobs.

In the jobs gained category, the accommodation sector garnered 100 jobs in June.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked 12th out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 4.4% and the state’s 5.2% rate.

In California, San Mateo County at 3.6% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 17.6%.

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