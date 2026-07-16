Police, deputies, feds arrest five suspects in Santa Maria

July 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Police officers, deputies and federal agents arrested five suspects and seized a large quantity of narcotics and illegal firearms during a multi-agency operation on Friday in Santa Maria.

On July 10, Santa Maria Police Department detectives, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives, ATF agents and FBI agents served multiple search warrants at locations throughout Santa Maria. The team arrested five suspects on various narcotics and weapons-related charges.

Two of those arrested were additionally charged with narcotics sales and gang enhancement allegations: 26-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez Flores and 23-year-old Rolando Gonzalez Flores.

During the investigation, detectives seized approximately 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 566 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, and several firearms, including two illegal assault weapons.

Gerardo Gonzalez Flores was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set at $3 million. Rolando Gonzalez Flores was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

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