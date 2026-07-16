Two Cal Poly players from San Luis Obispo County picked in MLB Draft

July 16, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pair of Cal Poly players who helped lead the Mustangs to their first-ever super regional appearance were selected in the Major League Baseball draft last weekend.

Pitcher Carson Turnquist, a Paso Robles High School graduate, was selected in the seventh round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Turnquist went 9-3 with a 4.01 ERA in 2026, and was named second-team All-Big West.

Catcher Ryan Tayman, who tied a Cal Poly single-season home run record and was named Big West Co-Field Player of the Year, was selected in the 9th round by the New York Mets. Tayman, who grew up in Grover Beach and graduated from Arroyo Grande High School, hit .357 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs in 2026.

In all, Cal Poly had seven players selected in the 2026 draft.

The Boston Red Sox picked pitcher Josh Volmerding in the eight round. Cal Poly closer Nick Bonn, who led the nation in saves, was selected in the 10th round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the 15th round, the Cleveland Guardians picked third baseman Alejandro Garza, and the Chicago Cubs selected pitcher Griffin Naess. Lastly, pitcher Chris Downs went to the San Diego Padres in the 19th round.

After winning the Big West Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year, this year’s Cal Poly baseball team won a regional for the first time in program history. The Mustangs went 3-0 in the Los Angeles Regional and advanced to the Morgantown Super Regional, where they were eliminated by West Virginia.

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