PG&E plans power safety shutoffs in San Luis Obispo County

July 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

PG&E announced it plans to shut off power for 1,197 customers in San Luis Obispo County in areas around Lake Nacimiento beginning at noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday because of anticipated dry, windy conditions that could lead to an increase risk of fires.

Even so, most of the Heritage Ranch area is no longer scheduled for a safety shutoff. To check if your if your address will be affected by a possible shutoff, visit PG&E’s website.

The power should be restored by 9 p.m.

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