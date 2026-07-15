PG&E plans power safety shutoffs in San Luis Obispo County
July 15, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
PG&E announced it plans to shut off power for 1,197 customers in San Luis Obispo County in areas around Lake Nacimiento beginning at noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday because of anticipated dry, windy conditions that could lead to an increase risk of fires.
Even so, most of the Heritage Ranch area is no longer scheduled for a safety shutoff. To check if your if your address will be affected by a possible shutoff, visit PG&E’s website.
The power should be restored by 9 p.m.
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