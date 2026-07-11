San Luis Obispo attorney James Duenow dead at 89

July 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

James Duenow, known as the most prolific civil attorney in the history of San Luis Obispo, a passionate advocate for the homeless and a risk taker, has died. He was 89 years old.

Born on June 28, 1936, Duenow died on Dec. 7, 2025.

Following his high school graduation, Duenow hitchhiked from Minnesota to Los Angeles, an adventurous journey he enjoyed sharing tales of with his many friends. He then started his college education as a seminarian at Saint John’s University in Minnesota.

After a year, his plan changed from joining the priesthood to a focus on justice and the law. As a JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force, Duenow participated in over 220 court marshals.

In 1965, Duenow entered private practice in San Luis Obispo. He took more than 150 cases to trial, collected over $100 million for his clients and righted many wrongs.

Fiery and passionate with a sharp wit, when you crossed into Duenow’s path it was unlikely you could forget the encounter. Duenow was laser focused on improving his community and standing up for the underdog, at times leaving decorum behind.

In 2017, Duenow donated his time to work on a lawsuit against CalCoastNews. Prior to a motion hearing, Duenow accused the plaintiff’s attorney James Wagstaffe of threatening one of the news agency’s witnesses with a lawsuit from Wagstaffe’s firm.

During the contentious hearing, Wagstaffe accused Duenow of cursing at him outside the courtroom.

Duenow responded during a break, poking Wagstaffe in the back as he questioned his integrity.

Wagstaffe argued that Duenow’s behavior could be detrimental at trial.

“That’s what can happen, for this trial to turn into a circus,” Wagstaffe told SLO County Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera.

Ordered to leave the courtroom, Duenow walked out saying, “How about if I punch him.”

Jim Duenow is survived by his wife Diane Duenow; his children Chris Duenow, Mary Duenow, Tom Duenow and Jon Duenow; his stepchildren Corinne Griffin and Jason Griffin, his sisters Jane Nelson and Carol Bambery and his brother Gene Duenow.

“Be honest – even when it hurts,” Jim Duenow wrote as advice for his children and grandchildren. “Discover your talents so you can exercise them. Recognize, honor and obey appropriate authority. Expose dishonest authority figures. Remember that family comes first and never stop learning.”

A celebration of life will be held July 18 at the Dallidet Adobe from 1 to 3 p.m.

The CalCoastNews team is deeply saddened by the loss of this great icon to truth and justice.

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