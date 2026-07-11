San Luis Obispo County Sheriff seeks charges over five July 4 fireworks cases

July 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has submitted five criminal cases to prosecutors over July Fourth fireworks offenses.

On July 4 alone, sheriff’s dispatchers received more than 1,100 calls for service, including 285 calls related to illegal fireworks, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

In addition to the five criminal cases sherif’s officials submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, deputies issued 21 fireworks violation notices. Furthermore, investigators have identified another 11 locations through drone operations to which the sheriff’s office will mail fireworks violations notices.

Sheriff’s office personnel are continuing to review drone footage. Investigators may still identify more violations.

Violations of San Luis Obispo County’s fireworks ordinance carry a fine of up to $1,000.

Prior to the July 4 holiday, the sheriff’s office announced a program offering a reward of up to $500 for reporting illegal fireworks sales.

On July 3 and 4, the sheriff’s office deployed maximum staffing. During its enforcement effort, the sheriff’s office utilized a wide range of resources, including deputies, compliance unit, unmanned aerial systems drone team, off-highway vehicle team, aero squadron, and personnel from CAL FIRE. All personnel worked together to identify and address illegal fireworks activity throughout the county.

Sheriff’s officials say they observed fewer illegal fireworks violations than during the 2025 Fourth of July holiday. The improvement is believed to be a result of several of factors, including the fireworks ordinance, increased enforcement and many residents and visitors choosing to attend professional fireworks displays instead of using illegal fireworks.

The sheriff’s office thanks the public for helping make this year’s Fourth of July holiday both safe and enjoyable.

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