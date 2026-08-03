Find deals in SLO County on happy hours, lodging, dining

August 3, 2026

Find great local sales and deals on dining, happy hours, lodging, golf and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach summer offer

15% Any City View Room

$50 Dining Credit Every Night

Let the summertime beach days begin!

Available Sunday through Thursday from now through Aug. 31, 2026. Limited availability with high sell-out risk for partial oceanview rooms and select dates.

Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Hometown heroes – military and first responder discount

Receive a 15% discount off our best available room rate when you show proof of military service or if you are employed with law enforcement, fire or emergency medical. Thank you for your service! Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Twilight special golf rate

Tee off at twilight with this limited time offer! Every day after 12 p.m., play a round of golf for just $59 for non-members and $49 for members.

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach

Sycamore loves locals

Calling all residents from:

Kern County

Monterey County

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Barbara County

Ventura County

The Sea Venture invites you to slip away close to home with 30% off all one-bedroom king suites and $20 resort credit per night to use toward mineral spring soaks, dining, or wellness.

Promo Code LOCAL. Not available for holiday dates. Additional blackout dates apply. Valid for stays through Sept. 3, 2026. Call (805) 595-7302.

Because a beautiful vacation doesn’t have to be far.

Hometown heroes

As a heartfelt thank you to those who serve our community and country, we’re offering a special hotel rate to our hometown heroes – 15% off our best available rate.

Valid for military personnel (active and veterans), first responders, healthcare workers, firefighters, law enforcement, and educators.

The primary guest must present a valid work ID at check-in. Blackout dates apply.

Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Beach

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – the Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties.

Happy hour specials

Enjoy their enticing happy hour drink and food specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Domestic beer $3

Imports and micro-brews $6

House wine $6

Well drinks $7

Large beef or chicken taco $4

Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information. Spencer’s Fresh Markets Make a feast with Baby Back Ribs at $4.99 a pound, Sweet White Corn at 79 cents each, and Whole Seedless Watermelon at $4.99 each. Click here for additional weekly specials.

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