Paso Robles considering Highway 46 underpass

August 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

After more than three decades of discussions, the Paso Robles City Council plans to hire an engineering firm to prepare a feasibility study of several proposed Highway 46 undercrossings near the airport.

“The northeast portion of Paso Robles is expected to play an increasingly important role in the city’s economic development strategy through continued growth of the airport industrial area, aviation-related development, employment uses and supporting commercial services,” according to the city council agenda. “Efficient access between the airport area and the remainder of the city is essential to support future growth, emergency response, goods movement, and overall transportation system performance.”

In an attempt to improve access to the airport area, lessen traffic on Niblick Road, and improve safety on Highway 46 the city has considered both overpasses and underpasses at several locations.

The proposed study is slated to look into the feasibility of constructing an underpass at either Union Road, Airport Road or the Huer Huero Creek crossing at a cost of approxamatly $15 million. The cost of an overpass was estimated at over $150 million.

Wallace Group applied to perform the study for an amount not to

exceed $356,583.

“The study will provide objective technical, environmental, operational, and financial information to assist future decision- making regarding transportation improvements serving the airport area and northeast growth areas of the city,” according to the city council agenda. “Staff successfully negotiated a professional services agreement with Wallace Group.”

On Tuesday, the Paso Robles City Council will vote on approval of the Wallace Group agreement.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...