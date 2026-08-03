Train hits and kills man in Santa Barbara

August 3, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A train struck and killed a man in Santa Barbara on Sunday evening.

The man was on the railroad tracks near Por La Mar Circle at about 7:30 p.m., when an oncoming train struck him. Paramedics arrived and attempted lifesaving measures, but responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation into the fatal collision remains ongoing. Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity as they notify relatives of the death.

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