Wind energy plans collapsing, time is on our side

August 3, 2026

OPINION by TRICIA BOAZ

Time. I have been thinking a lot about time. The quality time we spend with our families and friends, exercising, meditating, working, sleeping, worrying – everyday living. Our time is precious. Each moment on earth is a gift – we are empowered to invest our time in what builds a better person, stronger community, optimistic nation and thriving planet.

A major concern with California’s dystopian plan for floating offshore wind is the significant time and effort required to oppose it. We need to defend our community against the people elected to represent us.

Our local, state and federal officials completely ignore us. Environmental organizations that traditionally oppose industrialization of our ocean and ports, spew the propaganda fed to them by the wind industry.

Now, time appears to be in our favor. The true economic, environmental, and societal realities previously hidden by the wind developers are known. The inconvenient truths and negative outlook for the offshore wind industry have led to global and local repercussions.

Globally, offshore wind projects face growing opposition and curtailments:

Once a world leader in offshore wind, Norway’s floating wind initiative is collapsing.

A leaked report commissioned by the UK’s National Energy System Operator warns that the swift shift to net zero is raising blackout risks and electricity costs. It notes that the rapid expansion of decentralized renewables has reduced grid operators’ ability to monitor supply and demand on the Great Britain network.

In Japan, Equinor terminated its offshore wind business. In South Korea, Equinor and RWE have significantly reduced their offshore wind pursuits.

In the United States, several offshore wind projects on the East Coast have been cancelled as the harm to ocean wildlife cannot be ignored. There is increasing resistance to a planned offshore wind project on Lake Erie because of concerns about harmful environmental impacts, as well as potential economic losses affecting tourism, spending, jobs, waterfront property values, and tax revenue.

Locally, two of three lessees, Invenergy and Golden State Wind, voluntarily cancelled their offshore wind leases off Morro Bay.

Clean Energy Terminals, the project developer of a proposed operations and maintenance facility at Port San Luis, terminated its contract with the port. This led Port San Luis to postpone its decision to accept a $3 million grant from the California Energy Commission – a decision which as of the date of this newsletter – has not been made.

Timing is everything. It is time for California to move on from its floating offshore wind nightmare. It is time for our governor, attorney general, elected representatives and the offshore wind proponents to stop wasting our time (and money).

REACT Alliance will continue to spend our time opposing California’s fairytale energy plans. Our efforts are making a difference!

REACT Alliance is a nonpartisan community-led grassroots effort that has been opposing plans for wind energy farms off the coast of Morro Bay.

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