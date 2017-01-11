Flooding in Avila Beach, video
January 11, 2017
View the flooding and the scenic landscape from a video shot on Jan. 9, from a drone that flew over Avila Beach and the Avila Valley. The video is provided compliments of James McKiernan Lawyers in San Luis Obispo.
At least some of that area is definitely in a flood plain. I feel empathy for those affected, but I wonder why the video is being published by a law office.
http://fema.maps.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?webmap=cbe088e7c8704464aa0fc34eb99e7f30&extent=-120.8149251064452,35.15682554436927,-120.64875689355482,35.20312678304902