Flooding in Avila Beach, video

January 11, 2017

View the flooding and the scenic landscape from a video shot on Jan. 9, from a drone that flew over Avila Beach and the Avila Valley. The video is provided compliments of James McKiernan Lawyers in San Luis Obispo.

 

One Comment

  1. cosmos7 says:
    01/11/2017 at 1:40 pm

    At least some of that area is definitely in a flood plain. I feel empathy for those affected, but I wonder why the video is being published by a law office.

    http://fema.maps.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?webmap=cbe088e7c8704464aa0fc34eb99e7f30&extent=-120.8149251064452,35.15682554436927,-120.64875689355482,35.20312678304902

    (0) 0 Total Votes - 0 up - 0 down

