Atascadero man convicted of assault
March 25, 2017
A man accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman at her San Luis Obispo apartment in 2015 was convicted Friday as part of a plea agreement.
Derrick Robert Moore, 26, pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary causing great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit a sexual assault. As part of the plea agreement, charges of attempted murder, stalking and assault with a stun gun were dismissed.
Moore faces 38 years to life in prison under California’s three strikes law. Moore has two prior convictions for a 2009 burglary and attempted burglary.
On Sept, 11, 2015, Moore confronted the woman as she was leaving her apartment near Cal Poly. Moore tried to attack the woman with a stun gun, then repeatedly punched her and strangled her.
The victim reportedly fought off Moore by using a small knife on her key chain to jab at his right side. The woman’s roommate witnessed the attack and called 911.
A sentencing date will be set on Monday.
Even without a PCL-R, this guy appears that he could be a real danger to society. Most sociopaths never come in contact with police nor do they end up being arrested. But when you read the physical damage this man did–it adds up.
Can anyone tell me why this case has dragged on so long. The courts are so inefficient, or maybe they are having too many coffee breaks.
Somewhere I read that cases are supposed to clear within 90 days. Are these people just ignoring the rules?
18 months isn’t very long at all in the judicial world, especially with multiple charges that can lead to a life sentence.
60 days is the time constraint for a “speedy trial’ in California for felonies (I believe that is from the date of arraignment in Superior Court) and in a case like this that’s not reasonable enough for either the prosecution or the defense to put forth a case.
Can you imagine if no one “waived time” (waiving your right to a speedy trial) and instead demanded a trail at or before those 60 days? The court system wouldn’t be able to get most of those case in front of a judge and would be bound by law to dismiss. You don’t want that; wait and you’ll see “deals” like this that will most probably put this guy and others like him with similar charges and “strikes” away for life.
The fact that the judicial system moves so painfully slow, is in, and of itself cruel and unusual for the victim of any crime.In addition, Lady Justice is far from blind as we are led to believe.
Dropping charges distorts the crime statistics and provides the public with a false impression of the violent crime rate. This is happening all over the state and then politicians tell us that the violent crime rates have dropped. It will cost us millions of dollars to keep this animal penned up.
To some degree you’re right but there is another reason as well…
Prosecutors are judged on their conviction rate and none of them want to take a chance of an acquittal so they “deal”. They’ll deal away “weak” charges to insure their conviction rate isn’t negatively effected while putting someone like this away. A plea entered is generally exempt from appeal which in turn saves the tax payer lots of money in the long run.
Keep this in mind also; most of what I’ve read crime stats’ are based on arrests and not convictions…
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2012/crime-in-the-u.s.-2012/tables/43tabledatadecoverviewpdf