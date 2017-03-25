Atascadero man convicted of assault

March 25, 2017

A man accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman at her San Luis Obispo apartment in 2015 was convicted Friday as part of a plea agreement.

Derrick Robert Moore, 26, pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary causing great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit a sexual assault. As part of the plea agreement, charges of attempted murder, stalking and assault with a stun gun were dismissed.

Moore faces 38 years to life in prison under California’s three strikes law. Moore has two prior convictions for a 2009 burglary and attempted burglary.

On Sept, 11, 2015, Moore confronted the woman as she was leaving her apartment near Cal Poly. Moore tried to attack the woman with a stun gun, then repeatedly punched her and strangled her.

The victim reportedly fought off Moore by using a small knife on her key chain to jab at his right side. The woman’s roommate witnessed the attack and called 911.

A sentencing date will be set on Monday.

