Under pressure, Grover Beach quits recycled water project

April 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Rejecting staff recommendations, the Grover Beach City Council on Monday agreed to quit a controversial water recycling project and stop funding Central Coast Blue.

In response to years of drought, in 2016, the cities of Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach agreed on plans for a recycled water project to bring an additional 900 to 1,000 acre feet of water annually to the South County cities. However, the Central Coast Blue project soared in price from an estimated $29 million to a current estimate of between $135 million to $158 million, even though the project was shrinking in scope.

During Monday’s meeting, city staff warned of impending droughts while asking the council to agree to remain in the Central Coast Blue Joint Powers Authority at a cost of approximately $180 per year. Staff said the agency was needed to develop a plan for water resiliency while residents argued against spending taxpayer money on what they called a “boondoggle.”

In March, a citizens group in Grover Beach turned in more than four times the required signatures to put an initiative to repeal a 112% water rate increase on the November ballot. The bulk of the water rate increase was slated to help fund Central Coast Blue.

In addition to the proposed initiative, the group is working to recall the three council members who voted for the water rate increase: Mayor Karen Bright and councilmen Daniel Rushing and Zachary Zimmerman.

In a change of direction, all five council members agreed Monday to get out Central Coast Blue. The council then directed staff to come back with a proposal to direct some funding to developing a water resiliency plan. At their next meeting, the board plans to approve the changes.

