What should you do when stopped by law enforcement?
April 22, 2017
While we all rely on law enforcement to keep us safe and protect us, it is important to know your right during encounters with officers.
Throughout the Central Coast and the nation, people have demonstrated against prejudice and police violence. People of color have found themselves stopped and questioned, suspected of being undocumented immigrants or potential terrorists.
Young people near Cal Poly complain they are stopped just for being college age.
Find out how you can legally protect yourself when law enforcement stops you or your friends.
The ACLU Chapter of San Luis Obispo County invites you to attend a free “Know Your Rights” event this Sunday at the library on the corner of Palm and Osos streets in San Luis Obispo, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
During my years working at Cal Poly, I heard many students of color, especially males, talk about how local law enforcement would stop them for no “legitimate” reason and harass them. The majority of the time, the students were not even issued a citation. The “message” from local law enforcement at that time was very clear, if you are a person of color in our community, watch out because our eyes are on you and we will stop and harass you because we can.
Recently Dave Congalton had a local business owner, who was a person of color, on his program and the above was reinforced by this guest as well as community members who called into his program. It is very distributing that after 35 years, when I first heard students about local law enforcement profiling, things have not changed in our community.
