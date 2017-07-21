Mastermind of SLO County cocaine ring sentenced to prison

The Morro Bay man convicted of masterminding the largest cocaine trafficking organization in the recent history of San Luis Obispo County received a prison sentence of 18 years and eight months. However, he may be eligible for parole after just five years, due in part to his status as a “nonviolent” offender. [Tribune]

Chase Hanson, 26, was arrested in Aug. 2015 amid a sweep in which authorities rounded up members of a local cocaine trafficking ring. Detectives confiscated cocaine, handguns, semi-automatic rifles and ammunition during the operation. Hanson’s illicit business distributed cocaine in SLO County, as well as in surrounding counties, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors argued Hanson ran an extensive operation and purchased a specialty phone that cannot be wiretapped. But, while Hanson was in SLO County Jail, investigators intercepted a phone call on which Hanson tried giving away his business to someone else while he served his sentence.

Last month, a San Luis Obispo jury convicted Hanson of nine of 10 charges he faced, including drug and weapons offenses. The weapons convictions include possession of assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

Nonetheless, Hanson will receive automatic half credit for his sentence. Likewise, Hanson is eligible for parole in five years in accordance with Prop. 57, said Deputy District Attorney Lee Cunningham.

Prop. 57, which California voters passed passed last November, grants early parole to “nonviolent” offenders. Cunningham said Hanson’s case is an example of why Prop. 57 is bad for public safety.

