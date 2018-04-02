SLO Progressives protest at local meetings, but is it working?

April 2, 2018

Even as the SLO County Progressives are celebrating their well attended rallies for change, their protests for the resignation of the sheriff because of the death of Andrew Holland at the county jail have resulted in outrage from other attendees at several town-hall meetings. [Cal Coast Times]

Approximately 120 people attended a sheriff’s town-hall meeting in Santa Margarita last week, including a small group of Progressives. While a handful of Progressive held up matching orange signs that said “lie,” as Sheriff Ian Parkinson spoke, Nick Andre filmed the meeting.

Andre serves as a co-chair for both the SLO County Progressives and the SLO County Democratic Party. He is also the owner of a political consulting firm that is paid by the campaigns of sheriff candidate Greg Clayton, district attorney candidate Mike Cummins, and District 4 supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding.

Following Parkinson’s speech, attendees were provided time for questions and answers. Several of the protesters read the same questions their group had asked at two earlier sheriff town-hall meetings, one held in Oceano and the other in Nipomo.

As the exchanges between Parkinson and several of the Progressives became heated, the protesters began interrupting Parkinson and members of the public attempting to ask questions.

Approximately a dozen attendees responded by yelling at the Progressives to let the sheriff talk, to knock it off and that they were out of order.

Wednesday’s meeting was the fourth time the Progressives have protested the death of Holland at local public meetings.

In late February, the protesters marched to the front of the SLO County Board of Supervisors chambers and refused to set back down. As a result, the morning session was shuttered. The Progressives have voiced plans to protest again at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

