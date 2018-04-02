SLO Progressives protest at local meetings, but is it working?
April 2, 2018
Even as the SLO County Progressives are celebrating their well attended rallies for change, their protests for the resignation of the sheriff because of the death of Andrew Holland at the county jail have resulted in outrage from other attendees at several town-hall meetings. [Cal Coast Times]
Approximately 120 people attended a sheriff’s town-hall meeting in Santa Margarita last week, including a small group of Progressives. While a handful of Progressive held up matching orange signs that said “lie,” as Sheriff Ian Parkinson spoke, Nick Andre filmed the meeting.
Andre serves as a co-chair for both the SLO County Progressives and the SLO County Democratic Party. He is also the owner of a political consulting firm that is paid by the campaigns of sheriff candidate Greg Clayton, district attorney candidate Mike Cummins, and District 4 supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding.
Following Parkinson’s speech, attendees were provided time for questions and answers. Several of the protesters read the same questions their group had asked at two earlier sheriff town-hall meetings, one held in Oceano and the other in Nipomo.
As the exchanges between Parkinson and several of the Progressives became heated, the protesters began interrupting Parkinson and members of the public attempting to ask questions.
Approximately a dozen attendees responded by yelling at the Progressives to let the sheriff talk, to knock it off and that they were out of order.
Wednesday’s meeting was the fourth time the Progressives have protested the death of Holland at local public meetings.
In late February, the protesters marched to the front of the SLO County Board of Supervisors chambers and refused to set back down. As a result, the morning session was shuttered. The Progressives have voiced plans to protest again at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.
It’s called DEMOCRACY. Have you ever considered WE THE PEOPLE? It’s NOT “Stunned” decides what is allowed…
PLEASE do not stop them, let them keep annoying everyone…it works for those who want to see their puppet candidates defeated.
Progress? How long will it be the nicest place? The real word will eventually get out.
Shouting, disrupting, interrupting, threatening, is not the way to win people to your side…
It’s the ONLY thing that works. you sound like King George.
We must deny the SLO Progressives a toehold into local politics, and it’s already bad enough to have to tolerate the nonsense of Adam Hill, Caren ray and Heidi Harmon. These snowflake babies are way too immature to deserve our support, and they will leave this area with bankrupt governments and illegal aliens criminals and leftists all over the place.
The SLO Progressives knew about the unfortunate death of Andrew Holland for months and did nothing, only to resort his death as a campaign strategy last month. The truth is, they do not care about Andrew Holland, they only care that they needed a campaign issue for their candidates to run on. Also, Nick Andre runs around like it is his right to disrupt public meetings, and when will law enforcement arrest him and his ilk when they do it again? If any average taxpayer shut down a public meeting, they would be arrested immediately and charged with trespassing.
The SLO Progressives must be smashed.
George
I am with you, George Go George!
Nick Andre go back to San Francisco and be with more compatible people and stop co-opting our wonderful county.
Why don’t the progressives lay the blame where it belongs county mental health? Also they should progress their selves out of existence.
So, the Sheriff that has Hand cuffs, Guns, jail cells and authority over each breath you take in custody but.. Bygones. right? The prisons are FILLED with people that can pass the buck if they had Money.
Ben what you say makes no sense but then that does not matter. There are many at fault but all you progressives create such stupid rules that no one can solve the problems that show up when YOU OVER FILL THE JAILS and people cannot cope with their children even as adults and let the system take them in so many were involved in this.
Why are they being allowed to run their mouth’s and in general just disrupt normal meetings I wonder? These pathetic snowflake attitudes contribute nothing yet want everything.
“Contribute nothing yet want everything” would you swear on the bible that THAT is true?