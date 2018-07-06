Morro Bay Mayor Jamie Irons will not run for reelection

July 6, 2018

Following three terms in office, Morro Bay Mayor Jamie Irons will opt not to run for reelection. [Cal Coast Times]

Irons said it is time for him to step away now that the city is nearing completion of the update to its general plan, and Morro Bay will potentially be replacing its old sewage plant with a new water reclamation facility. But, Irons said he and his wife Monica Irons, who is the city of San Luis Obispo’s human resources director, plan to remain involved in the community.

In 2013, shortly after taking office, Irons called for the firing of Morro Bay’s two top executives, then-city manager Andrea Lueker and then-city attorney Rob Schultz. Irons eventually obtained a majority vote from the council, which reached separation agreements with Schultz and Lueker.

Irons then survived a recall effort, which fell slightly short of achieving the amount of signatures needed to prompt a recall election. Irons was subsequently reelected in 2014 and 2016.

It is unclear who will now enter the mayor’s race.

Meanwhile, in the Morro Bay council race, Dawn Addis, the co-founder and organizer of the Women’s March San Luis Obispo, has announced she will run for a seat.

“If the last couple of years have taught me anything, it’s that every single election and every single voice matters,” Addis stated on her campaign website.

The seats currently held by councilmen John Headding and Matt Makowetski are up for election in November. It is not clear if the incumbents will run for reelection.

Loading...