60-year-old Paso Robles fire station closes

September 4, 2018

Paso Roble Station 30 has officially been removed from service. A temporary fire station has been established at the North County Regional Center 356 N. Main Street in Templeton to serve the public during construction. pic.twitter.com/sUxDiYry9c — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 3, 2018

Fire officials formally closed Paso Robles Fire Station 30 on Monday, marking the decommissioning with a flag lowering ceremony.

The station, located at 2510 Ramada Drive, served Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department for about 60 years. A new $6.5 million station will soon be constructed at the same location.

In the meantime, a temporary fire station has been established in Templeton at the North County Regional Center at 356 N. Main Street. Construction on the new fire station is expected to begin on Sept. 20 and be completed in Oct. 2019.

Cal Fire and the California Department of General Services are funding the new $6.5 million station.

