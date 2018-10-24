Arroyo Grande man convicted of arson after setting multiple fires

October 24, 2018

A San Luis Obispo County jury found an Arroyo Grande man guilty Tuesday of setting fire to a home on Pecan Street in 2017. [Cal Coast Times]

Jesse Lee Hubble, 33, faces up to 24 years and 8 months in state prison after a week-long trial for arson of an inhabited dwelling and property. Investigators identified Hubble as a suspect after he was caught on surveillance video.

On Nov. 26, 2017, Hubble ignited a fire in the bed of a pick-up truck in the driveway of 404 Pecan Street. The fire quickly spread engulfing the truck, a nearby utility trailer and ultimately the residence.

When fire personnel arrived the occupant was attempting unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze with a water hose. A family pet was seriously injured in the fire.

Hubble also ignited a separate fire in a green waste container at a home at 439 Pecan Street. The total amount of property damage is estimated to be in excess of $500,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2018.

Loading...