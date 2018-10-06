Morro Bay teen arrested for attempted murder
October 6, 2018
A domestic dispute in Morro Bay led to the arrest of one man for stabbing both a woman and a man repeatedly on Saturday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 6 a.m., officers responding to reports of an assault found a 19-year-old San Luis Obispo man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest, arms and neck. Officers then discovered a 19-year-old female who had also suffered stab wounds during the assault of the male victim.
At a home on the 400 block of Atascadero Avenue, officers found the female victim’s 1-year-old infant and the alleged assailant, 19-year-old Jesus Romansoroa.
Officers arrested Romansoroa and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury on a domestic partner, child endangerment and mayhem. His bail is set at $500,000.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines