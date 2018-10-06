Morro Bay teen arrested for attempted murder

October 6, 2018

A domestic dispute in Morro Bay led to the arrest of one man for stabbing both a woman and a man repeatedly on Saturday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 6 a.m., officers responding to reports of an assault found a 19-year-old San Luis Obispo man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest, arms and neck. Officers then discovered a 19-year-old female who had also suffered stab wounds during the assault of the male victim.

At a home on the 400 block of Atascadero Avenue, officers found the female victim’s 1-year-old infant and the alleged assailant, 19-year-old Jesus Romansoroa.

Officers arrested Romansoroa and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury on a domestic partner, child endangerment and mayhem. His bail is set at $500,000.

