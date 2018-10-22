One person killed in single vehicle crash near Arroyo Grande

One person was killed Sunday evening after the pickup truck they were driving crashed into a tree in rural Arroyo Grande, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 7 p.m., the victim drove off Carpenter Canyon Road near Noyes Road and crashed head-on into a tree. The vehicle burst into flames igniting nearby vegetation. Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Officers are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of their next of kin.

It is unclear what caused the victim to drive off the road.

