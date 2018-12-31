Mobile home destroyed in See Canyon fire
December 31, 2018
A fire destroyed a triple-wide mobile home in See Canyon near Avila Beach on Saturday. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 3 p.m., a caller reported a blaze at a 3500 square foot mobile home on Black Walnut Drive, according to Cal Fire. Propane tanks were creating a hazard, and there were downed power lines, but firefighters managed to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading into vegetation.
The cause of the fire is unclear. An investigation is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines