San Quentin inmate arrested at Paso Robles restaurant

December 29, 2018

Authorities arrested an inmate who escaped inmate from San Quentin State Prison Dec. 26 at a Taco Bell restaurant in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

On Wednesday, Shalom Mendoza, 21, was discovered missing during an inmate count. Mendoza then carjacked a victim near the prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

On Friday, the carjacked vehicle was found abandoned off Highway 101 north of Paso Robles. Later that day, a witness spotting Mendoza at a Dollar Store in San Miguel where he purchased dark clothing.

At around midnight, Mendoza was seen, no longer wearing his prison uniform, near Pioneer Park in Paso Robles.

On Saturday afternoon, a person inside the Taco Bell at 24th Street and Riverside Avenue recognized Mendozaand contacted Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents.

Loading...