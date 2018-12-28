Suspected California cop-killer is illegal immigrant, Trump tweets

December 28, 2018

More than two days following the fatal shooting of a police officer conducting a traffic stop in Northern California, the manhunt for the suspect is still ongoing, and it is gaining national attention following the revelation that the suspected cop-killer is an illegal immigrant. [Cal Coast Times]

“There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on border security. Build the wall!” President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, was conducting a traffic stop reportedly as part of a DUI investigation. Moments later, Singh called out shots fired over the radio.

A gun battle ensued, during which Singh was wounded. Emergency responders transported Singh to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who fled the area in a Dodge Ram pickup, was in the United States illegally, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials, however, say they cannot confirm the suspect’s name and date of birth.

Authorities are circulating several photos of the alleged gunman. Sheriff’s officials say they can confirm the photos being circulated are of the suspect.

Detectives searched a property in Merced County, though failed to locate the suspect. Investigators have recovered the truck in which the suspect allegedly fled.

Singh was a native of Fiji who had worked for the Newman Police Department since July 2011. Singh leaves behind a wife and a five-month-old son.

