Man and dog escape fire in Paso Robles

January 19, 2019

A man and his dog managed to escape a motorhome that caught on fire in Paso Robles on Thursday evening. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6:30 p.m., a witness reported that a 1979 Dodge motorhome was on fire. Firefighters contained the blaze by 6:30 p.m. and remained on scene another 30 minutes to overhaul the fire, according to officials.

No one suffered injuries in the fire, but the motorhome sustained significant damage. Additionally, a 1980 Chevy El Camino that was parked adjacent to the motorhome sustained minor paint damage.

