Man and dog escape fire in Paso Robles
January 19, 2019
A man and his dog managed to escape a motorhome that caught on fire in Paso Robles on Thursday evening. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 6:30 p.m., a witness reported that a 1979 Dodge motorhome was on fire. Firefighters contained the blaze by 6:30 p.m. and remained on scene another 30 minutes to overhaul the fire, according to officials.
No one suffered injuries in the fire, but the motorhome sustained significant damage. Additionally, a 1980 Chevy El Camino that was parked adjacent to the motorhome sustained minor paint damage.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines