Teen arrested for arson near Goleta

May 20, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old man whose use of fireworks allegedly ignited a blaze that burned an acre of vegetation near Goleta on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Farren Road following reports of a vegetation fire. A person who reported the fire provided deputies with a description of a vehicle near the apparent place of ignition.

The vehicle was believed to be associated with the start of the fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived in the area, they located a vehicle leaving the scene. The deputies stopped the vehicle and detained its occupants.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a package containing three illegal fireworks. They also found evidence indicating that additional fireworks had previously been removed from the packaging.

The investigation led deputies to arrest Alex Karim Henin of Goleta on arson-related charges. Deputies booked Henin in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Juveniles whom deputies contacted at the scene were released to their parents.

Sheriff’s officials are reminding the public that illegal fireworks pose a serious danger, particularly during dry conditions and in areas with vegetation that can ignite rapidly. Even a single firework can spark a fast-moving vegetation fire, placing lives, homes and first responders at risk.

Officials are urging residents to avoid using illegal fireworks and to report suspicious activity immediately.

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