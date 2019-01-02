San Luis Obispo County’s first babies of 2019
January 1, 2019
While the end of the year celebrations were winding down, the first baby born in San Luis Obispo County in 2019 made an appearance 14 minutes into the new year at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. The mother asked that no other information about the birth be released to the public. [Cal Coast Times]
At 1:30 a.m., Katherine and James welcomed Micah James Fazio, the second baby born in SLO County in 2019. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches, according to Krista Deans, a spokesperson for Twin Cities Community Hospital.
