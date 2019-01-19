Skateboarder hit and killed in Nipomo

A 24-year-old skateboarder who had previously appeared in articles about the need for a safe place to skateboard in South County was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Nipomo. [Cal Coast Times]

Matthew Diaz was headed southbound on Frontage Road near Hill Road when a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Miguel Cuevas hit him. There are no shoulders on the road where the accident occurred.

California Highway Patrol investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. CHP officers are investigating the incident.

Two years ago, the SLO New Times posted a photo of Diaz and several of his friends in an article about funding issues for South County recreational facilities, including a skate park. The article noted the hazards of skateboarding in Nipomo.

In early 2017, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton found that more than $10 million in public facility fees generated in Nipomo had been spent in areas supervisors Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill represent. Since then, Compton has battled with Hill and Gibson over dedicating funds to build a skate park in Nipomo.

