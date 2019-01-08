Front Page  »  

Sprouts Farmers Market to open in San Luis Obispo

January 8, 2019

Sprouts Farmers Market announced Tuesday it will open a store in the SLO Promenade shopping center. The location will be one of nine new The health foods supermarket chain stores that are scheduled to open across the United States in the second quarter of this year. [Cal Coast Times]

Sprouts will take over a building formerly occupied by Forever 21 and Gottschalks. The building, vacant for years, has been under renovation.

The supermarket chain has more than 300 stores in 19 states. It specializes in providing fresh, natural and organic products at prices appealing to everyday grocery shoppers.

Sprouts says its San Luis Obispo store will be one of three new locations that will feature the company’s “newest operational and design enhancements that highlight department designation and promote customer engagement throughout the store.”

An exact opening date for the San Luis Obispo store has yet to be announced.


CC_Marauder

As a long time heavy Sprouts patron and advocate in Orange County until moving into SLO county in mid 2016, I can tell you that if Sprouts’ prices remain lower than their surrounding competitors, they will dominate the grocery market around here.


I will be gladly driving into this Sprouts from Atascadero because they make it worth the trip every single time. I just hope it has a deli and butcher counter. This new location is so big and new, I have to assume it will be a full service store.


Per Sprouts own press release in mid to late 2016, it was supposed to open in late 2017. Didn’t happen so I’m a little confused as to why they are setting the stage for another possible missed target period. Just make a statement regarding a hard opening date and stop baiting the masses.


Still (impatiently) waiting…


01/09/2019 8:10 am
fat chance

I go there when i’m in Peoria, AZ. It’s a great place to grocery shop. Great selection of fruits and veggies. We need one in Paso Robles….


01/09/2019 6:28 am
