Sprouts Farmers Market to open in San Luis Obispo

January 8, 2019

Sprouts Farmers Market announced Tuesday it will open a store in the SLO Promenade shopping center. The location will be one of nine new The health foods supermarket chain stores that are scheduled to open across the United States in the second quarter of this year. [Cal Coast Times]

Sprouts will take over a building formerly occupied by Forever 21 and Gottschalks. The building, vacant for years, has been under renovation.

The supermarket chain has more than 300 stores in 19 states. It specializes in providing fresh, natural and organic products at prices appealing to everyday grocery shoppers.

Sprouts says its San Luis Obispo store will be one of three new locations that will feature the company’s “newest operational and design enhancements that highlight department designation and promote customer engagement throughout the store.”

An exact opening date for the San Luis Obispo store has yet to be announced.

