Atascadero man killed in Paso Robles crash

February 8, 2019

An Atascadero man was killed Friday after an SUV pulled in front of his motorcycle on Highway 46 in Paso Robles, according to police. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 68-year-old man driving a Kawasaki motorcycle was headed westbound on Highway 46 when a Toyota SUV pulled out of the Hunter Ranch Golf Course. The Toyota pulled in front of the motorcyclist, who was unable to stop and crashed into the back of the SUV.

The Atascadero man was thrown from his motorcycle, onto the highway, and later pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The collision is under investigation, however it does not appear that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the deadly crash.

