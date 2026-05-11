Santa Maria police arrest suspect with guns and ammunition

May 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police arrested a suspect over the weekend who was carrying firearms, magazines and ammunition inside a vehicle.

While conducting extra patrols in the north mall parking structure, a police officer contacted a person inside a vehicle. When questioned, the suspect admitted to having firearms inside the car, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers detained the suspect and seized two concealed handguns, loaded firearm magazines and additional ammunition from inside the vehicle. Police arrested the suspect, whom they booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple firearm-related charges.

The police department says the incident serves as another reminder that proactive patrol and officer awareness play a critical role in preventing violence before it happens.

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