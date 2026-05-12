Officers arrest San Luis Obispo burglary suspects

May 12, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Law enforcement officers arrested San Luis Obispo retail burglary suspects as they were attempting to flee through Santa Maria last month.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on April 26, the San Luis Obispo Police Department issued a be on the lookout for a vehicle connected with a burglary at a retail store. CHP officers then began searching for the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol Santa Maria Office.

CHP Officer Polley located the suspects’ car traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Santa Maria. Officers then conducted a high-risk stop of the vehicle.

Officers took the suspects into custody without incident. Santa Maria police and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies assisted with the arrests.

Authorities recovered all of the stolen property, which appeared to be valued at more than $3,000. The stolen goods will be returned to the rightful owner.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...