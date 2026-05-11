Atascadero City Council considers raising fees and costs

May 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero City Council is slated to vote on Tuesday to raise costs and fees for almost every service the city offers.

Atascadero provides a range of services to the community that include planning and building development, park and recreational services, property rentals and police and fire inspections. These services are funded by fees paid by the users and through the general fund.

Since 2014, city fees have been updated annually based on various economic indicators.

Under item H-3 on the agenda, the council will consider increasing most fees and costs, effective 60 days after passage.

Development related costs are slated to jump with development agreement applications increasing by $481, specific plan deposits by $385 and general plan amendments by $185.

Others costs are facing minor increases, such as all zoo entry fees rising by 50 cents.

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