Arroyo Grande water rates expected to increase because of lawsuit

May 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Most of south San Luis Obispo County is facing increased water rates because of an ongoing lawsuit over Lopez Lake water, with Arroyo Grande residents in line to pay the bulk of the costs in the fight over water for residents or for an endangered fish.

In Dec. 2024, a U.S. district judge sided with four environmental groups with a goal of protecting steelhead trout, a threatened species. She ordered San Luis Obispo County to increase the amount of water it releases from the Lopez Lake Dam each year.

Lopez Lake not only provides water for Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Oceano and Avila Beach, it is also used to fight wild fires.

The county appealed the ruling, arguing possible impacts on the California red-legged frog and tidewater goby—both endangered species. In late 2025, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the 2024 ruling.

Meanwhile, the case is still proceeding through the court system. While the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to file the appeal, it is the rate payers in Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Avila Beach and Oceano who will eventually pay for the cost of the suit through their water bills.

At this point, cost of fighting the lawsuit is more than $4.5 million with the rate payers in Arroyo Grande on the hook for 50.5% of the lawsuit, or currently more than $2.2 million. Pismo Beach rate payers are responsible for more than $400,000 with the remaining costs divided among the other three communities.

While the five communities receiving Lopez Lake water will fund the lawsuit, the residents of Nipomo could have a rate reduction in their future. Along with five operational wells, Nipomo purchases water from the City of Santa Maria, a set obligation that includes more water than the residents currently utilize.

With the anticipated addition of new homes and businesses in the Dana Reserve project, the cost to Nipomo rate payers will likely go down.

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