Paso Robles man killed in suspected drunk driving crash

May 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man was killed and two other people injured in a suspected drunk driving crash in rural San Luis County on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 7 p.m., 44-year-old Joseph Pate was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on Nacimiento Lake Drive when he over corrected and hit a tree near Frazier Road. A 48-year-old Paso Robles man, who was sitting in the backseat, died at the scene.

His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

A second backseat passenger, 41-year-old Mack Garcia of Paso Robles, suffered minor injuries.

Emergency personnel transported Pate to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries. CHP officers arrested Pate for suspected driving under the influence.

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