Semi-truck crashes into Highway 101 construction zone in Pismo Beach
May 12, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A semi-truck crashed into a construction zone on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach Monday night, resulting in a temporary closure of the highway to southbound traffic in the area.
Shortly before 10:15 p.m., the semi-truck drove into the construction zone on southbound Highway 101 south of Price Street. The truck hit a large arm extending from granite machinery, according to the CHP.
Diesel fuel from the truck leaked onto the highway, prompting a hazmat response.
The crash blocked all southbound lanes. Authorities diverted traffic to Highway 227 and Highway 1.
At midnight, one southbound lane reopened south of Price Street.
However, at 2 a.m. Tuesday, authorities closed southbound Highway 101 in the area. The stretch of highway remained closed until Tuesday morning
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