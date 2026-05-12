Semi-truck crashes into Highway 101 construction zone in Pismo Beach

May 12, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A semi-truck crashed into a construction zone on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach Monday night, resulting in a temporary closure of the highway to southbound traffic in the area.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m., the semi-truck drove into the construction zone on southbound Highway 101 south of Price Street. The truck hit a large arm extending from granite machinery, according to the CHP.

Diesel fuel from the truck leaked onto the highway, prompting a hazmat response.

The crash blocked all southbound lanes. Authorities diverted traffic to Highway 227 and Highway 1.

At midnight, one southbound lane reopened south of Price Street.

However, at 2 a.m. Tuesday, authorities closed southbound Highway 101 in the area. The stretch of highway remained closed until Tuesday morning

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