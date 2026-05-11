Are SLO County Democratic leaders skewing the numbers?

May 11, 2026

Open letter from Stew Jenkins to members of the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party Central Committee

The statewide poll your emails keep referring to repeat an inaccurate picture. In a number of more reliable polls, Tom Steyer is well ahead of Xavier Becerra.

Stop misstating the current way that Democrats and Independents are intending to vote in the primary, by favoring your milk-toast Establishment Candidate, Becerra.

Jenkins was responding to a May 9 email from the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party:

“You should have received a ballot for the June 2 Primary Election by now. If you haven’t, contact the SLO County Elections Office to make sure you get it.

“The race for governor is taking shape, and it looks like a Democrat is in good position to make it into one of the top-two slots in this so-called “jungle primary.”

“Here’s the California Democratic Party’s latest tracking poll update of 1,200 likely California voters for the three top Democrats, conducted April 30 – May 2, published May 4. The top Democrats:

Xavier Becerra, 18% (up from 16% on April17)

Tom Steyer, 12% (down from 13% on April 17)

Katie Porter, 8% (down from 10% on April 17)

Both maga candidates remain in the hunt at 18% and 14% respectively.

“While the numbers will continue to move from now until June 2, the SLOCDP’s recommendation remains the same, with a twist: Narrow your choice to one of the top-polling Dem candidates who aligns with your values on or before the June 2 primary election to avoid a maga sweep of the top two positions.

“We suggest waiting a bit before submitting your ballot to see if the numbers at the top of the pack change in the next week or so.

“Don’t wait too long because the SLO County Elections staff is small and we don’t want to jam them up right at the end, delaying results.

“One thing that won’t change: Democrats hold about a 2-1 voter registration edge over Republicans in California. So, if most Democrats vote for one of the top-polling Dem candidates, chances are good we’ll place at least one Dem into the top two in the June 2 primary election. And then on to victory in November.”

Stew Jenkins is an Attorney in San Luis Obispo who has been appointed repeatedly by the Superior Court as Special Master. He provides customized estate plans for client and represents owners of commercial, industrial and farming property. His phone number is (805) 541-5763. He is the host of the weekend radio talk show, SLO County Public Policy and the Law, K-NEWS, FM 98.5. Jenkins was the 2004 Democratic Party nominee for State Assembly.

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