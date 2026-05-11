Woman found dead on Santa Barbara beach

May 10, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a beach Saturday evening. [KCOY]

Just after 5 p.m., witnesses reported a woman lying in the sand on a beach along Cabrillo Boulevard. Several first responders arrived and found a middle-aged woman unresponsive and showing no signs of life.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Authorities are withholding the woman’s identity pending notification of relatives.

The circumstances of the woman’s death remain under investigation.

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