Burglars shoot out taproom windows in Cholame, video

February 24, 2019

A pair of armed robbers shot out the windows of the Mission Trail Cider House taproom located on the historic Hearst Jack Ranch on Highway 46 in Cholame on Jan. 19. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 8:35 p.m., the thieves shot out the front window and the glass in two doors before entering the taproom. One burglar then took about $400 from the cash register while the second thief wandered around with his hand on his gun.

Workers at the Jack Ranch Cafe spotted the damage when they arrived to work early Wednesday morning. A month earlier, burglars had broken into the restaurant and snatched $100 from the cash register. It is suspected the burglaries are related.

After discovering the thieves did not wear gloves, taproom owner Victor Jones asked San Luis Obispo Sheriff deputies to collect fingerprints. It took seven calls and three days for deputies to return and process the prints, Jones said.

“It is frustrating because they did not seem to take it seriously,” Jones said.

After watching the video, deputies determined the weapons were most likely BB guns and it is possible the burglars are teenagers, Jones said.

Jones is asking anyone who recognizes the thieves or knows anything about the burglary to call him at 805-556-5253.

Loading...