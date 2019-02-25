More than 30,000 customers lose power across the Central Coast

February 24, 2019

More than 30,000 customers across San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County lost electricity during multiple power outages over the weekend. [Cal Coast Times]

On Saturday evening, a tree toppled over into a transmission tower in the Santa Maria area causing an outage, PG&E’s John Lindsey stated in a tweet. A third-party not associated with PG&E caused the tree to fall, Lindsey said.

The outage impacted 27,455 customers in the Santa Maria, Oceano and Pismo Beach areas. Power was restored in the area Saturday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, multiple outages occurred in North County spanning from Atascadero to the Pozo area, resulting in more than 3,700 customers losing power. The outages impacted a significant part of Atascadero and all of Santa Margarita, according to PG&E maps.

Lindsey stated in a tweet that a car crashed into a pole in Atascadero at 11:11 p.m. causing a least a portion of the outages. Power was not fully resorted in Atascadero until Sunday afternoon.

