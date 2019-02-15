High-speed chase through two counties ends in five-car crash

A long police chase through both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties ended in a five-vehicle crash in Santa Maria on Thursday, according to the city’s fire department.

On Thursday morning, local law enforcement were instructed to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Santa Maria. A CHP officer located the stolen vehicle in Orcutt and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled and a chase began. [KCOY]

The CHP stopped pursuing the driver, but a Guadalupe police officer later spotted the car traveling at a high rate of speed and chased after it. The chase moved onto northbound Highway 101, and the suspect drove through Nipomo before heading back south into Santa Barbara County.

At about 9:30 a.m., the suspect allegedly ran a red light before causing the five car collision near the intersection of Broadway and Donovan Road. Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Officers then arrested the driver.

Santa Maria police are investigating the collision. Guadalupe police are conducting an investigation into the vehicle theft, as well as the chase that ensued.

