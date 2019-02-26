Man stabbed in chest while driving in Los Osos

While driving in his car, a man was stabbed in the chest early Saturday morning near the intersection of 6th Street and Santa Ysabel Avenue in Los Osos, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

Following the stabbing, the man parked his car and walked to a home in the 1200 block of 2nd Street in Los Osos. The police are not identifying the victim at this time.

Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of the stabbing and found the man at the home on 2nd Street suffering from the stab wound. Medical personnel then transported the victim to a hospital where he was treated for his injury and later released.

Investigators have not yet arrested a suspect.

