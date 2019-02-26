Paso Robles teens circulate threatening Snapchat post with AR-15

A Snapchat post containing an image of an AR-15 rifle and a warning not to go to school caused a scare for some Paso Robles High School students and parents but was ultimately deemed to be an unfounded threat. [Cal Coast Times]

On Sunday, Paso Robles police investigated a Snapchat post sent to several Paso Robles High students’ cell phones. The Snapchat post contained a photo of an AR-15 rifle with the caption, “Don’t go to school, there’s a school threat.”

Investigators determined a male Paso Robles High School student created the post while playing Fortnite with two other male friends from school. Officers determined the AR-15 shown in the post was a screen shot captured from a webpage and that none of the students had access to the rifle.

The teens involved in the the creation of the Snapchat post said the image was only intended to be shared among themselves. But, the post quickly spread, reaching concerned students and parents.

Officers interviewed all three of the teens, as well as their parents. Police do not consider the post a credible threat to Paso Robles High students.

Police say they will work with school district officials and the teens’ parents to hold the students accountable for inappropriate use of social media.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

