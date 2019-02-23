Plane from SLO crashes in Tehachapi mountains, 1 dead 2 missing

February 23, 2019

A plane in route from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles crashed in the Tehachapi Mountains Thursday and was discovered Friday evening with the body of one of the three occupants found near the wreckage. [Cal Coast Times]

Kern County Sheriff’s Office began searching Friday evening for the two remaining people who were known to be on the private plane flight. The plane crashed in a remote area covered in 2 to 3 feet of snow making the search difficult.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, the pilot’s son reported the twin-engine Beechcraft plane with three occupants on board had not arrived at its destination. On Friday, searchers found remains of the one occupant near the crash site.

The names of the plane’s occupants have not yet been released, pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Loading...