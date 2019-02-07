Treasurer of Nipomo FFA nonprofit convicted of embezzlement

February 7, 2019

The former treasurer of a nonprofit associated with the Nipomo High School FFA program pleaded no contest Tuesday to felony embezzlement.

Chandra Dee Mehlschau, 48, stole approximately $11,000 from Ag Friends between Dec. 15, 2015 and April 10, 2018 while working as the organization’s treasurer, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Ag Friends is a nonprofit that provides scholarships and other educational opportunities to students interested in gaining leadership experience in the field of agriculture.

Mehlschau, of Nipomo, is facing 90 days in jail and three years of felon probation. She will be required to pay restitution for the money she embezzled.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for March 19.

